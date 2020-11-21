Neighbors line up against 170-home development proposed on Tucson's west side

Development called “destructive”

West-side neighborhood leader Abreeza Zegeer said she’s not necessarily pleased with the delay and sees little chance of consensus. The most recently delayed hearing had been scheduled for Dec. 8.

“I wanted a public meeting before Christmas. I believe the developer has the right to have their, so to speak, day in court. I’d sooner go ahead and get it over with, but I have a funny feeling that they’ve been told as it stands that the neighborhood is totally against it,” said Zegeer, president of the West Side Development Neighborhood Association.

She sees little chance of neighbors living on lots of an acre and up accepting 4,000- to 5,000-square-foot lots nearby.

“To be honest; reaching consensus that we’d like a development where the houses are 10 feet apart right next to acre properties is not possible — and also because we are against removal of the zoning conditions,” Zegeer said.

“We are not an ‘infill’ project nor are we in a ‘blight zone.’ We are on the edge of the Tucson city limits in a more rural than urban environment with horse property sizes ranging from 0.826 to 5 acres,” the association wrote in a letter to the City Council opposing this project.