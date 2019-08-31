If you go

Public hearing:

• On annexation of 26.5 acres near East River Road and North Campbell Avenue into the city of Tucson from unincorporated Pima County.

• City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4.

• The Tucson City Manager's Office recommends that council direct city staff to work with the landowners to gather the signatures needed to carry out the annexation and to prepare an ordinance for the annexation.