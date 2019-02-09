Jose Antonio Vargas at the Tucson Festival of Books

What: "Beyond Borders and Refugees," featuring authors Roberta Gately, Jean Guerrero and Jose Antonio Vargas, who share their personal and on-going heart- wrenching immigration experiences requiring perseverance and hope.

Where: University of Arizona Library - Special Collections

When: Saturday, March 2, 1-2 p.m.

Moderator: Ernesto Portillo Jr.

What: "Undocumented: The Price of Admission," presented by authors Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Reyna Grande and Jose Antonio Vargas, who explore the unforeseen cost of the undocumented experience.

Where: Nuestras Raíces/Presentation Stage

When: March 2, 4-5 p.m.

Moderator: Ernesto Portillo Jr.

What: "Painful to Write, Powerful to Read," features Stephanie Land, Wayetu Moore and Jose Vargas. Meet these three authors and gleen insights into their powerful stories and the energies it took to share them with the world.

Where: UA Mall Tent

When: Sunday, March 3, 10-11 a.m.

Moderator: Thomas Cobb

What: "Can We Work Together Anymore? " A Democrat, A Republican and an American undocumented immigrant have a conversation.

Where: UA BookStore

When: March 3, 4-5 p.m.

Moderator: Mary Chinwe Okoye