Services for Robert Lee Benton Jr.

Visitation is Sunday, March 31, from 5-9 p.m. at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary, 204 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass is Monday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the churches he played at or Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucson or The Presidio Trust for Historic Preservation.