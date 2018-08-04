Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucsón 2018 Gran Gala

What: Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucsón 2018 Gran Gala honoring Josefina Cardenas, Arizona State Museum ethnohistorian Diana Hadley, former city councilman Steve Leal and Austin Nuñez, chairman of the Tohono O'odham's San Xavier District. Master of Ceremonies is Arizona Daily Star Columnist Ernesto “Neto” Portillo; Honorary Co-chairs are Dr. Richard and Diana Carmona.

When: 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 18

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $85 per person, $95 at the door

Festivities at Tucson’s 243rd birthday celebration include no-host cocktails, dinner, entertainment by Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson, dance music by Hiram Perez and Zona Libre, live and a silent auction to benefit Los Descendientes in its efforts to preserve and protect the history and culture of Tucson. For tickets or more information, or to make an online donation to the cause, visit the website at www.descendientes.org or call 647-7007.