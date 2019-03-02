Cyclovia

The next Cyclovia will be held Sunday, Apr. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The route will run between behind Banner—University Medical Center, roughly near North Warren Avenue and East Lester Street, to the Warehouse Arts District to the intersection of North Sixth Avenue and East Seventh Street.

There will be activity hubs at both end points and along the three-mile loop at the Historic YWCA at North Fifth Avenue and East University Boulevard, at Catalina Park on North Fourth Avenue between East First and Second Streets, and the University of Arizona Poetry Center at East Helen Street and North Vine Avenue.

The route will be closed to automobiles. For more information see Cyclovia.