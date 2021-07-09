New analysis by UA researchers can't quite rule out life on Saturn moon

Until then, he expects his team’s mathematical model to be put to work to help determine the habitability and the probability of life elsewhere in the solar system and beyond.

Ferrière said he is now at work on a project aimed at adapting their methodology for use in studying so-called “alien Earths,” namely exoplanets orbiting other stars in our galactic neighborhood.

Cassini was launched in 1997 and orbited Saturn for 13 years.

Planetary scientists from the UA and the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson played major roles in the mission, helping to build and operate instruments onboard the spacecraft and its Huygens Probe, which landed on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, in 2005.

Originally, Cassini was expected to spend four years exploring the ringed planet and its moons, but NASA extended the mission twice before ending it for good in 2017 by crashing the probe into Saturn’s upper atmosphere. Ironically, the spacecraft was destroyed to prevent it from possibly contaminating the planet’s moons with any stowaway microbes from Earth.

Ferrière said this is the first time in his career that one of his papers has touched off so much media “buzz.”