New Arizona law allows for expungement of some marijuana offenses

The expungement process is a potential game changer for those who have carried these offenses on their records, said Pima County Attorney Laura Conover. She noted that up until this point, Arizona had no formal expungement process.

“What’s nice about it is it truly clears it off your record,” Conover said. “Convictions affect people a thousand different ways. It’s housing, it’s education, it’s employment. It literally touches every part of your life.”

However, Conover noted her concern for just how accessible the process of expungement would be for the average person with an offense on their record.

“There are a lot of hurdles to get past, to get to the benefit,” she said. “It’s not common practice for any of us to figure out how to take time off of work, get childcare, look for some court forms, figure out if they need an attorney, figure out where to take the forms and to try to figure out how to ask a judge all by themselves to expunge their record.”

To that end Conover said she and her office have identified nearly 2,200 people already that they believe qualify for expungement. She said her office is reaching out to those individuals now.