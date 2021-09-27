New Arizona poll: 51% oppose Texas abortion law, 39% support it

A new survey suggests that efforts to enact a Texas-style abortion law in Arizona would not be greeted warmly.

The online poll conducted earlier this month found that found that 39% of Arizonans surveyed approve of the Texas "heartbeat act,'' while 51% do not approve.

That law makes it illegal to perform an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, a point that occurs as early as six weeks, which may be before some women realize they are pregnant.

The law also empowers any individual to file suit against anyone who aids in the abortion, meaning not just the doctor but potentially anyone else involved, from the office staff and counselors, to the driver of the vehicle who takes a woman to the clinic. Anyone found guilty faces a $10,000 civil penalty.

Cathi Herrod, president of the anti-abortion Center for Arizona Policy, has said the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the law to take effect appears to provide a "road map'' for enacting abortion restrictions in this state that, until now, have been struck down by federal courts.

The key to that decision is that it is not the state interfering with the right of a woman to choose but instead civil litigants. The justices, in a 5-4 split, said they were not ready and briefed to look at that issue.