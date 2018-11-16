Soon-to-be Arizona schools chief Kathy Hoffman has tapped a longtime Tucson-area educator to serve as her chief of staff.
Vail School District Associate Superintendent John Carruth was selected to serve as part of Hoffman’s administration.
Carruth has worked in the top-rated Vail School District since 1995, starting as a special-education teacher before becoming an assistant principal, then serving as director of special education and finally associate superintendent — a post he’s held for the last 15 years.
“I’ve known Superintendent-elect Hoffman for a long time,” Carruth said in a news release.
“She understands the importance of having a strong vision and culture grounded in service to our students. ... I am honored to join this administration and help Superintendent-elect Hoffman revitalize our schools.”
In addition to Carruth, Hoffman selected Richie Taylor to serve as her communications director.
Taylor is a native of Safford. He began his career working in television advertising sales in Phoenix and later worked for the Maricopa County Human Services Department. He currently serves as communications manager in the New York City Mayor’s Office, working on a comprehensive public health approach to mental health and substance misuse.