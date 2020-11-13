New at the Tucson zoo: 4 African wild dogs

Four African wild dogs will be joining the Reid Park Zoo family.

The all-female pack — Grommie, Cricket, Terra and Sandy — are siblings and recently celebrated their second birthday on Nov. 11. The dogs hail from the Oregon Zoo.

African wild dogs are recognizable by the coloration of their bodies and their large ears. They live in packs and work together to hunt, avoid predators and raise their families, the zoo said in a news release.

The dogs’ habitat is to the left of the zoo’s entrance.

“The pack will have the ability to come and go from their habitat to their behind-the-scenes space as they become comfortable in their new home,” the zoo said. “They will need some time to adjust to the new environment but also to the new order.”

The zoo added that Grommie is the most dominant dog and has never previously led a pack, so she’ll “need time to adjust to her new alpha role.”

"This species is critically endangered and faces considerable challenges in the wild,” director of zoo operations Sue Tygielski said in the release. “We are excited about this opportunity for our community to learn more about African wild dogs, their unique pack dynamics, and how we can support them in the wild.”