New cancer center for kids

ABOVE: Danie Woodward, left, child life coordinator for Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, plays "Green Light, Red Light" with cancer patient Dylan Wiebelhaus, center left, and his brothers Daxstyn and Dustyn, during a private grand opening new cancer treatment clinic at Diamond Children's Cancer Center, 1625 N. Campbell Ave. The $3 million clinic built by Banner Health is the new home for children’s hematology and oncology treatment in an outpatient setting, according to a press release.
RIGHT: Becky Teel, center, and her son Brendon Bemis, a cancer patient, talk with Beverley Tidwell, a parent with Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona's Candlelighters, at the new clinic at Diamond Children's Cancer Center.