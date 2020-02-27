New cath lab speeds up heart diagnoses, treatments at TMC

Faster and more efficient cardiac care.

That’s the objective with Tucson Medical Center’s new state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization X-ray, or “cath lab,” which opened Thursday at TMC, 5301 E. Grant Rd.

It’s called an Azurion and it’s designed to help doctors work efficiently by reducing preparation and procedure time, and enabling more patients to be diagnosed and treated.

This new system, which is from Philips Healthcare, can aid in the diagnosis and treatment of a range of conditions.

It’s also used for procedures such as diagnostic catheterizations, stenting, a tiny tube to open a blockage, and balloon angioplasty, which is used to restore blood flow through a blocked artery.

The equipment includes a fully digital system enables physicians to capture and view detailed images of a patient’s coronary structure, thereby enabling faster diagnosis and treatment of cardiac disease.

And it’s used in what’s called a hybrid room, meaning doctors can perform full surgeries if that’s needed.

Or the doctors can use it to perform minimally invasive procedures for a wide range of issues including coronary artery disease.