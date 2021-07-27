 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New CDC guideline to wear masks indoors apparently applies in Pima County
alert top story

New CDC guideline to wear masks indoors apparently applies in Pima County

  • Updated
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

The CDC announced new recommendations Tuesday that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for schools.

Pima County appears to be covered by the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline Tuesday calling for vaccinated people to again wear masks indoors in much of the U.S.

The guideline applies to counties rated as having high or substantial COVID-19 transmission. Pima County transmission is rated as substantial, and its health director is scheduled to talk about the local impact at a news conference Wednesday, July 28.

Twelve of Arizona's other 14 counties are also ranked as having high or substantial transmission. Cochise and Yuma have moderate levels of transmission, CDC says, and aren't covered by the new mask guideline.

Noting that the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges, the CDC cited new information about the variant's ability to spread among vaccinated people.

The agency also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said in response: 

"Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change."

"Public health officials in Arizona and across the country have made it clear that the best protection against COVID-19 is the vaccine. 

"Today’s announcement by the CDC will unfortunately only diminish confidence in the vaccine and create more challenges for public health officials," Ducey's written statement said in part.

 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News