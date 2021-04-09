New cell network pole could disturb graves in historic Tucson neighborhood, residents say

He said AT&T’s cell pole site on Ninth Avenue between First and Second streets is in the old Catholic section of the cemetery, where roughly 6,000 people were buried and each residential lot now sits atop between 90 and 100 graves.

“They have to be very careful with how they dig the hole” for the pole, Thiel said. “There’s a high chance they could strike a grave.”

AT&T’s permit with the city requires the company to have an archaeological monitor on site and halt the work at the first sign of historical relics.

The Dunbar Spring Neighborhood Association and the Dunbar Coalition have sent letters to the city opposing what would be the first cell pole to be built there.

The coalition is overseeing the development of the Dunbar Pavilion, an African American center for art and culture on the campus of what was, until 1951, the segregated, all-black Dunbar School at Main Avenue and Second Street.

The coalition’s March 17 letter references the abandoned cemetery and what came after it.

“This tower, and other towers being installed in predominantly or historically African American and Hispanic neighborhoods, are a threat to public safety, privacy, property values, and quality of life,” the letter states.