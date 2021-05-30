New center in Tucson will help meet increased needs of those homeless or at risk

“Many of them were in hotels and motels due to the lack of affordable housing and trying to get people off the street to be safe from COVID,” she said. “We already had a housing crisis before the pandemic.”

The new building, designed by architects from Tucson firm Poster Mirto McDonald, includes wheelchair accessibility on the first floor, mail services, computer access and an expansive courtyard where people can rest and visit.

It will also be much more energy efficient than the old building, said Brian McGrath, Primavera’s director of facilities management, with LED lighting and plenty of windows for natural light. There will be multiple spots to store bikes for employees as well as for people seeking services.

“We are encouraging people to ride their bikes to work or use public transportation,” Hutchison said.

People will also be able to get medical checkups and dental screenings from visiting El Rio Health providers there in rooms that will provide privacy.