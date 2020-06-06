New coronavirus cases spiking in Arizona

Coronavirus is spiking in Arizona, with more than 1,000 new cases and 30 deaths reported in the past day, state figures show.
Confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona since the pandemic began have hit 25,451, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday in its daily tally. That's up 1,119 cases since Friday.
The state said 1,042 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 30 deaths reported in today's tally.
Pima County has 2,950 confirmed cases, up 67 cases from the day before. There have been 205 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, up three from the day before, the state health department says.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 709 people ages 65 and older;
• 410 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 481 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 1,159 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 190 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.
There have been 380,912 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 6% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says. There were 10,657 tests reported yesterday.
The 1,042 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 805 people 65 years old and older;
• 124 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 60 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 51 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2 people under the age of 20
The novel coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
