New coronavirus patient recovering at Tucson hospital: Pima County cases now at 3
featured

From the Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: UA moves classes online rest of semester, Arizona now at 13 cases series
Dr. Bob England

Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A third Pima County resident has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a statement by local health officials.

The individual is an older adult and is currently recovering in an area hospital. The Pima County Health Department has already begun identifying the person's close contacts and is recommending actions to prevent further spread.

According to the department, this is the first positive test result in Pima County that was confirmed by a private lab company, rather than at the state health lab. This marks the 13th confirmed case in Arizona.

No other identifying information could be confirmed by the Health Department at this time.

