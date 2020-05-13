You are the owner of this article.
New county guidelines aim to limit coronavirus spread as Tucson gyms, restaurants reopen
New county guidelines aim to limit coronavirus spread as Tucson gyms, restaurants reopen

Suzanne Elefante, left, office manager, rings up Olivia Hanson's take-out order at Mama Louisa's, 2041 S. Craycroft Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on May 11, 2020. Mama Louisa's has decreased tables and closed off the bar. Their all-you-can eat pasta bar will remain open with an employee in charge of serving pasta to customers and there will no longer be a salad bar. "We want to make sure we implement things that are going to last forever," said Suzanne Elefante, office manager at Mama Louisa's.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

A set of temporary health code regulations for restaurants and other facilities for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic has been approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Expanding on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s recommendations for businesses, the protective measures are intended to protect employees and customers even as the state’s stay-at-home order lifts.

“We’re not doing this against the Governor’s order. It is in compliance with the Governor’s order and making sure that our community is safer, or as safe as possible. The virus is not gone,” Supervisor Ramon Valadez said about the measures approved  3-2 Wednesday by the board. "The only thing that has kept the virus trending down, is that we have been careful as a community. None of us wanted to deal with COVID-19. But the truth is, we have a responsibility.”

For restaurants and bars, this means that facilities must limit their indoor occupancy to 50% or lower, keep a minimum of 6 feet between tables and that dine-in services only be allowed if a party calls ahead first, among other things. With a temporary change in zoning requirements, restaurants are allowed to expand their outdoor capacity to make up for their limited indoor allowance.

For places such as pools, fitness centers and other attractions, the guidelines are similar. Under the regulations, indoor occupancy at these facilities will also be limited to 50% capacity unless 6-foot physical distancing standards can be achieved with higher occupancy. Among other regulations, there must also be proper distancing between any equipment, chairs, tables or desks.

