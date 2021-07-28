New dust-ups swirl around Arizona Senate's audit of 2020 election

The latest dust-up came Wednesday when Bennett, whom she had tapped as her liaison with the audit, said he was no longer interested in being part of the effort.

That followed a move by Fann last week to permanently ban Bennett from Veterans Memorial Coliseum where the counting was taking place. She said he violated trust by sharing some information with outsiders before any report had been finished, a claim he has not denied.

But what appears to have particularly bothered Bennett was Fann's statement late Tuesday that while his access was permanently cut off, she expected him to be part of the final report.

"I won't pretend to be part of a process, or pretend to be the liaison, when I'm not,'' he told KFYI radio talk show host James T. Harris on Wednesday morning.

Bennett, a former Arizona secretary of state and a Republican, said he's essentially being asked to put his credibility on the line to tell people that the audit is something "they can trust and believe in.''

"I can't be locked out until the last moment,'' he said.

However, Fann and Bennett were conversing late Wednesday about what happened — and his future role. Both said he will remain a part of the audit.