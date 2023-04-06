Spring has become my favorite season since moving to Tucson. Spring is basically the summer of the Southwest, with its warm breezes and clear (not yet penetrating) sunshine. The wildflowers are in bloom; and new restaurants are taking root.

Here are the restaurants that have opened, or opened a new location, in Tucson recently.

Comida Park

Comida Park isn’t a restaurant in and of itself; the food park became home to a spread of food trucks, both old and new. While you can find fan favorites like Banhdicted and Homemade Mediterranean at Comida Park, it’s also the proving grounds for new spots like Pupuseria Rosita’s and Ol’ Pot Hole.

Location: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road

For more information, check out their website or read our story.

Dandelion Cafe

El Presidio Museum just got a new cafe, courtesy of the family behind LaCo, Noodies and Ceres. The counter offers pastries baked that morning, espresso drinks, hot breakfast burritos and cold sandwiches to-go. There’s no kitchen on-site, so items can sell out by the end of the day.

Location: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 200 N. Court Ave.

For more information, check out their Instagram.

El Antojo Poblano

The beloved west-side food truck has finally expanded into a brick-and-mortar. El Antojo Poblano specializes in Pueblo-style Mexican food, such as the cemita sandwich and the corn dumpling dish molotes ceibeños.

For more information, check out their website.

Fatboy Sandos

The popular food truck, specializing in aesthetic Japanese-style sandwiches, now has a brick-and-mortar venue inside of American Eat Co.

For more information, check out their Instagram or read our story.

Kava Den

Kava is a drug from the South Pacific that induces similar feelings as alcohol: muscle relaxation, sensations of well-being. (Learn more about it here.) Kava Den is the second, downtown location of the Kava Bar on Speedway,

For more information, check out their website.

Mr. Patron

While there are lots of Mexican sushi food trucks in Tucson, Mr. Patron is the first sit-down restaurant slinging the deep-fried rolls. It even has a patio.

For more information, check out their Instagram.

Newton Pho

This Vietnamese restaurant is bringing a comprehensive menu to Marana. The interior is decorated to an Isaac Newton theme.

For more information, check out their website.

The Pasta Shop

The concept is similar to midtown's Noodies: choose your shape of pasta and match with a selection of their in-house sauces.

For more information, check out their website.

Revive Fresh Bowls and Creamery

This restaurant is centered on the bowl: health-conscious, you can find both savory bowls made with salads and grains, and sweet bowls made with acai, pitaya, mango, coconut or passionfruit sorbet bases. They also make ice cream in-house!

For more information, check out their website.

Turkish Grill House

Turkish food is hard to find in Tucson. There used to be only a few pop-up vendors and one sit-down restaurant. Now we have two! The Turkish Grill House is based out of Old Times Kafe, offering a menu of börek, Turkish-style salads (the base is cucumbers and tomatoes instead of leafy greens) and a central selection of meat entrees.

Location: Old Times Kafe, 1485 W. Prince Road

For more information, check out their website.

Zyka Twist

Indian Twist now has a location on Fourth Avenue. Find all your favorites on this curated menu, including their kormas.

For more information, check out their Facebook or read our story.

Coming soon: