New eviction court, legal services office aim to help Pima County housing crisis

Consistent application of the law

Newman, a longtime Tucson attorney and a Justice Court employee since 2014, started his new post June 2 and says it is "a duty I will not take lightly.”

Having one judge means the evictions calendar can be handled more efficiently, he said, with the goal of reducing delays.

The court will also offer settlement conferences for landlords and tenants who agree to participate.

The court has not started in-person hearings yet and so all parties are still being required to appear by video or by telephone, as they have throughout the pandemic.

“Although every case has its own set of facts, with one judge assigned to hear these matters, I believe that tenants, landlords and lawyers can expect consistency on how the law is applied to each case,” Newman said.

"It is also important that every person who appears in court be heard and that regardless of the outcome of the case, all parties should leave the hearing feeling that they have had the opportunity to be heard and that they have been treated with respect and dignity.”

Working through backlog