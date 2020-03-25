New fund helps Tucson families, seniors slammed by coronavirus' economic impacts

A new fund will help local families who need help with rent or food because of the coronavirus.
The United Way for Southern Arizona COVID-19 Fund, launched today by the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, is designed to get help quickly to those who need it most.
Partners in effort include other local nonprofits, foundations and businesses. Donations will be funneled to partner agencies that serve children, families and seniors. The fund is designed to be flexible based on current needs but as of now will provide help with:
· Food and baby formula
· Diapers and essential health supplies
· Rent
· Utilities
· Child care
· Other critical services and resources
Help will come in the form of emergency funding, in-kind support and volunteer services.
“Never has the need been greater for the most vulnerable people in our community,” Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, said in a prepared statement. “The children, families, and older people who are laid-off, unemployed, low-income, homeless, underinsured, and struggling to make ends meet, are now facing even more hardship."
The United Way estimates that more than 150,000 families and people in Southern Arizona are facing work and school closures, wage disruptions and restricted access to basic needs.
To donate to the United for Southern Arizona COVID-19 Fund, please visit https://www.unitedwaytucson.org/relief_fund
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.