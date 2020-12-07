New lawsuit against Arizona's election results claims Mark Zuckerberg skewed vote

PHOENIX — The latest lawsuit challenging the results of the presidential election in Arizona argues that Mark Zuckerberg and his money deliberately skewed the vote here for Joe Biden.
Attorney David Spilsbury, representing four Arizona residents, points out that the Center for Tech and Civic Life gave out grants to local entities to help run this year's election.
That organization says it got $250 million from the Facebook billionaire, with the goal of making elections safe this year during the pandemic with things like drive-up voting and drop boxes.
Spilsbury, in legal papers filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, said he sees something nefarious in all that.
He contends the whole purpose was to create a "two-tiered treatment of the American voter,'' putting funds into "progressive strongholds'' to turn out more voters. Other places, Spilsbury said, did not have the same opportunity.
"The strategy worked,'' he said.
Spilsbury said Democrat Joe Biden got more than 300,000 votes in Maricopa County than Hillary Clinton got in 2016. By contrast, he said, President Trump gained about 150,000 votes.
"This type of disparate impact by government officials in Maricopa County clearly favored urban progressive voters, to the detriment of non-urban, non-progressive voters,'' Spilsbury charged.
A representative of the Center for Tech and Civic Life responded: "These baseless charges have already been rejected in multiple states. As a non-partisan organization backed by Democrats, Republicans and non-partisan officials, we are confident that these frivolous charges are without merit.''
Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said he could not comment on the litigation, which names Gov. Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as defendants. But Fontes, who lost his bid for reelection, said if his county really were as liberal as Spilsbury suggests "I'd still have a job.''
Also, it wasn't just Maricopa County that got grants. The organization says it also provided funds to Apache, Coconino, Graham, La Paz, Navajo, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties in Arizona, among more than 2,500 recipients across the country.
Nothing in the lawsuit provides specifics.
A copy of the approved Center for Tech and Civic Life grant spells out that the county would use the funds to establish drive-through voting, recruit and train poll workers, rent polling places and provide nonpartisan voter education.
Spilsbury declined to say how those activities could be illegal. But he did assert that for the county to take money from CTCL, funded by "Zuckerberg, a well-known Democratic activist and partisan,'' violates election law.
The new filing comes as U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa is set to hear arguments Tuesday, Dec. 8 on separate claims about the election results.
Much of that case, filed by Republicans including state GOP Chair Kelli Ward, is based on the contention that the Dominion Software voting machines were deliberately set up in a way to deliver votes for Biden.
There also are claims, repeated in Spilsbury's state court complaint, that hundreds of thousands of early ballots were sent to people who never requested them.
And the Arizona Supreme Court is separately reviewing a bid by Ward to overturn a ruling last week by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah throwing out her lawsuit on the election results.
One thing the judges in all the cases must consider is how quickly they need to act.
Federal law says all election challenges are supposed to be resolved by Tuesday, Dec. 8.
But Ward's attorney, Jack Wilenchik, told the Supreme Court on Monday to ignore the deadline as an unconstitutional infringement on the rights of states to decide their own election matters.
As a practical matter, though, not everything will be resolved by the end of the day on Tuesday: Maricopa County Superior Court Judge David Palmer has scheduled a Wednesday hearing on the newest lawsuit, the one filed by Spilsbury with the allegations about Zuckerberg.
More problematic for challengers is that the electors chosen by Arizona voters — the ones pledged to Biden — are supposed to cast their ballots this coming Monday.
Each of the three pending lawsuits seeks a court order to prevent that from happening, at least until the legal issues are resolved, if not permanently, a move that could allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to decide who gets Arizona's 11 electoral votes.
Wilenchik also contends that the upcoming Monday deadline is no more enforceable.
"The only real deadline is Jan. 6,'' he said, the date set out in the U.S. Constitution when Congress counts the electoral votes from each state and declares the winner.
Four prior lawsuits about the conduct of the election already have been dismissed. Each raised different issues ranging from oversight of the counting process to the use of Sharpies on ballots at polling places.
That, however, has not stopped the filing of the three new ones.
There are some common threads to each of them dealing with the handling of absentee ballots.
Ward, for example, contended signatures on envelopes were not properly verified. But testimony at trial showed a review of a random sample turned up no evidence of forgery.
Deputy Maricopa County Attorney Tom Liddy said nowhere does any challenger identify anyone who actually committed fraud.
"The allegations merely assert that certain ballots could have been filled out by anyone and then submitted in the name of another voter,'' Liddy wrote.
Liddy also said the claims that the Dominion equipment and software was rigged to deny votes to Trump "are largely based on conspiracy theories.''
