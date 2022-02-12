New museum aims to tell story of Black experience in Tucson and beyond

But Elliott said there are also broader migration stories to be told about “where people came from and why they're here.”

“I think that what we’re going to find is that we have a lot of reach outside of Southern Arizona, but with families that have been here for generations,” she said.

Recording stories

The museum’s website (aamsaz.org) is a work in progress, with new material being added regularly. Already, though, it includes some general information about history and culture, links to other museum collections, details about coming attractions, and its highlight so far: a growing slate of video interviews with prominent Tucsonans.

Elliott and company began collecting oral histories in September, when they were interviewing as many as three people a day.

Nine of the finished recordings have been added to the website, with many more in the works.

“So many people don’t know they’re on our list,” Elliott said with a laugh. “We have about 60 people, and some of them are here and some of them are not.”