New organization seeks to improve quality of education, life in Arizona

Leaders and advocates of education in three organizations are pooling their resources to improve the quality of life for all Arizonans, the groups said.

The new organization, Education Forward Arizona, combines College Success Arizona, Expect More Arizona and Achieve60AZ that will “work to improve education outcomes and close achievement gaps, from early learning through K-12 and postsecondary attainment,” the organization said.

As individual organizations, College Success Arizona, formerly known as the Arizona College Scholarship Foundation, has helped nearly 2,000 students with more than $20 million in scholarships and mentoring services since expanding its mission in helping first-generation and low-income students obtain postsecondary degrees in 2014.

Expect More Arizona, is a public charity led by a staff of 12 individuals from across Arizona, “who are committed to improving education because we believe education unlocks the potential of communities and individuals – regardless of ethnicity, income level or ZIP code,” the organization’s website said.

Achieve60AZ staff are working to advance postsecondary attainment of Arizonans to 60% by 2030.