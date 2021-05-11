New paper makes case for releasing jaguars across Arizona, New Mexico

A group of scientists is making a case for the reintroduction of jaguars across a wide swath of Arizona and New Mexico, from the White Mountains to as far north as Flagstaff and as far west as Prescott.

In a paper published Tuesday in the journal Conservation Science and Practice, 16 conservation biologists argue that restoring the endangered cat to more of its historic range would “remedy the injustice” of the animals being wiped out by humans almost 60 years ago.

“This is a special place where jaguars used to be and should be again,” said Eric Sanderson, lead author of the paper. “From a conservation perspective, this makes sense, so let’s have a conversation about it.”

As the paper puts it: “Our world’s natural heritage is diminished nearly everywhere; here is a model for who, where, how and why people should invest in restoring it. For the jaguar, America’s Great Cat, the question is when.”

Ultimately, the group hopes to convince the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to revisit its 2018 recovery plan for the jaguar, which identified the area south of Interstate 10 in Southern Arizona and New Mexico as the only U.S. habitat for the species.

According to the service, that land is only capable of supporting about six jaguars.