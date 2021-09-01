New Pima County hires required to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The city of Tucson, contrarily, mandated vaccines for all its employees on Aug. 13, racing to beat the Sept. 29 deadline when the state law goes into effect while hoping two lawsuits challenging the validity of the law will allow its mandate to stay in place.

Huckelberry says the state law’s effective date won’t stop his vaccine policy for new hires. To disband the requirement, “someone will have to challenge it” in court, he said.

The county currently has 1,129 vacant positions for a vacancy rate of about 14%. Huckelberry roughly estimates the county hires between 100 to 200 new employees a month due to high turnover, which he says runs at a rate of about 15% a year.

However, the county administrator isn’t worried about the county’s ability to hire new employees.