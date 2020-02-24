New Pima County task force will look for ways to curb animal hoarding, support struggling pet owners

The Pima Animal Care Center is teaming up with community organizations to develop a task force that will support overwhelmed pet owners and neglected pets.

It’s part of an effort that will include the Pima County Health Department, the Pima Council on Aging and other groups to address animal hoarding cases throughout the county.

Just one day after becoming PACC’s animal services director in 2017, Kristen Hassen remembers one of the worst animal hoarding cases she had ever seen. According to Hassen, there were about 60 cats living in a single home with feces piled up to 3 or 4 feet. Most of the cats were in very poor medical condition and there were some that were already deceased.

“What really struck me about it was that the person who owned the cats was actually living in a tent in the backyard,” Hassen said. “And it just seemed like such a heartbreaking situation because she was still caring for the cats — she couldn’t live in the home because it was uninhabitable for people at that time — but she was still there and still trying to care for them and I think afraid to call for help.”