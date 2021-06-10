New Pima County website will help with expungement of some marijuana offenses

However, Conover noted her concern for just how accessible the process of expungement would be for the average person with an offense on their record.

“There are a lot of hurdles to get past, to get to the benefit,” she said. “It’s not common practice for any of us to figure out how to take time off of work, get child care, look for some court forms, figure out if they need an attorney, figure out where to take the forms and to try to figure out how to ask a judge all by themselves to expunge their record.”

To that end, Conover said she and her office have identified nearly 2,200 people already that they believe qualify for expungement. She said her office is reaching out to those individuals now.

The office’s Conviction and Integrity Sentencing Unit will then make sure they are eligible for expungement and will submit the needed paperwork for free on the individual’s behalf, Watson said.

“Folks are certainly permitted to go to an attorney to help facilitate that, but we’re also here for free,” he said.

Mike Robinette, interim director for Arizona NORML, a marijuana advocacy organization, said he and his organization shared Conover’s concerns about access.