New podcast explores Alaskan mystery with Tucson twist

Episode 5, which came out Wednesday, is titled “The Transcript” and details Pasley’s full 1994 conversation with investigators.

Off to Anchorage with a locked suitcase

By then, the self-described “do things guy” for well-known mobsters was facing fresh murder charges on top of his already extensive criminal record. He likely knew he would be spending the rest of his life behind bars, no matter what information he dangled in front of investigators.

“Pasley was a bad guy. I don’t take him at his word, but I don’t see what he got from this,” Walczak said.

According to the transcript, Pasley told the three investigators from Arizona and Alaska that in the summer of 1972, he and another mob associate escorted Pegge Begich from the Tucson Airport to the Spanish Trail Motel and then to the Kon Tiki restaurant for a private meeting with Bonanno.

A few months later, Pasley claimed, the same Bonanno lieutenant then sent him to Anchorage to deliver a locked suitcase that he was told, years later, contained a high-tech bomb used to destroy the airplane with Nick Begich and Hale Boggs on board.