New Raising Cane's location opens in Tucson

Raising Cane’s will open its fourth Tucson location in July, this one on East Ajo Way near Interstate 10.

A fourth Tucson-area Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant opened this morning at 2150 E. Ajo Way. 

The restaurant hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning and offered attendees to a chance to enter a contest to win free food for a year.

The first 100 customers to dine in Tuesday and order a combo meal will get a free Raising Cane's shirt.

Raising Cane's is open at this new location Sunday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

