New report lowers number of expected COVID-19 deaths in Arizona

Earlier this week, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evalu- ation figured deaths from COVID-19 in Arizona would total 1,005. By Friday, the group downgraded the estimate to 267.

Nurses and technicians in the emergency room at Tucson Medical Center during a drill on processing patients experiencing respiratory emergencies or symptoms of COVID-19 on April 10, 2020. A new report says the number of per-day deaths should start declining in Arizona.