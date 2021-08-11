New study pinpoints threat posed by asteroid Bennu

In addition to gravity, Bennu is propelled by forces created as the asteroid’s surface heats and cools, something called the Yarkovsky effect. By directly analyzing some of the material the asteroid is made out of, scientists should be able to accurately estimate how much of a push Bennu gets from the effect.

“It’s a very dark asteroid. So think of a parking lot in Tucson in July … the same thing is happening with the asteroid’s surface,” Lauretta said. “We really want to understand the physics of that process: How does it absorb that sunlight, how does it reemit that energy back into space, and most importantly, is that going to change?”

Playing defense

What scientists learn about Bennu should improve their ability to predict the orbits of other asteroids, including those that may pose a threat to Earth.

NASA is also testing ways to nudge asteroids off course before they strike our planet. Later this year, the space agency plans to launch a spacecraft and crash it into a moonlet of the asteroid Didymos in 2022 in hopes of altering the smaller space rock’s orbit.