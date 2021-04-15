New Tucson casino included in state's latest gaming compact with Arizona tribes

PHOENIX — Arizona tribes are going to get at least four new casinos — including a new one in Tucson — along with more slot machines, more games of chance and the right to take wagers on a whole new category of sporting events.

The compacts being signed Thursday by tribal leaders and Gov. Doug Ducey confirms that the Pascua Yaqui tribe is being allowed to construct what would be its third casino, this one in the area east of Interstate 10 and south of West Grant Road. That first requires the land to be acquired in trust for the tribe and an act of Congress to make it eligible for gaming.

Also in the new compacts, there could be at least an additional nearly 6,300 video gaming terminals allowed in the state. That is on top of the 13,640 the state Gaming Department says are in operation.

And that's on top of the close to 25,000 that already are authorized, with the balance not yet in use.

That's just the beginning.

The deal allows for an automatic increase every two years of another approximately 570 devices. And the tribes that cannot use them, whether due to lack of need or they are too remote to attract gamblers, can make money by transferring them to casinos in more urban areas