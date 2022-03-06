New Tucson fire station to shield firefighters from toxic chemicals

The assistant chief said the new facility will reduce that risk significantly and create a far safer environment for Tucson’s first responders. He added that the extra space will also help TFD take on additional resources down the road, like more EMS teams or fire engines.

Station 14 is just one piece of a larger city effort to improve the health, safety and functionality of Tucson’s emergency service facilities: there are four other new fire stations in various phases of development, four that are being renovated and another five have already been upgraded, Gulotta said.

All of that work is funded through Proposition 101, a sales tax approved by voters in 2017 that has generated $160 million to pay for the projects – about $10 million more than officials thought would be generated when the initiative passed five years ago.

The 2017 sales tax has also funded resources like new police vehicles and equipment for the 911 center. Gulotta said the program has been “very successful” in creating safer conditions for TFD personnel so far.