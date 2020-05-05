New tumor sampling method developed by Tucson cancer research team uses unlikely kitchen tool — a blender

However, the genetics of a single tumor can vary greatly from one part of the tumor to the next. According to Alexander, current sampling methods can miss this genetic diversity because they use tissue taken from just one small location in the tumor. The team found that on average, only about 0.0005% of the tumor’s cells are actually tested. Because doctor’s don’t have information from the whole tumor, this can lead to limitations in the treatments and therapies available to patients.

“Tumors are kind of like cities in that they’re comprised of different areas of tumor. It’s just like in the city of Tucson. Oro Valley is a little bit different than Marana, which is a little bit different than around the UA, which is a little different from the area by the Air Force base,” Alexander said. “None of these places are the same. And if you really wanted to know what was happening in the city of Tucson, you would never just go ask questions in a single ZIP code. What you would want to do is survey all of the ZIP codes.”