New University of Arizona studies looking at possible PFAS-COVID-19 link

“They’re trying to really understand the nature of the infection and the risk factors for it, and to understand the effectiveness of vaccinations at preventing COVID-19,” said Burgess, associate dean for research at UA’s Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.

“Their main point is to analyze vaccine effectiveness,” Burgess said of the latter two studies.

Previous evidence led to new studies

The three studies would not have been financed without some reason to believe that PFAS exposures could affect COVID-19, he said.

“The information that’s out there is that PFAS exposures can in other infections, predominantly respiratory infections, can increase susceptibility to infection and also reduce immune response to vaccination,” Burgess said.

The CDC and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry recognize these problems from past studies, the CDC told the Arizona Daily Star in an email.

“Because COVID-19 is a new public health concern, any and all work around understanding this virus is occurring in a very dynamic environment, where things change and evolve each day,” CDC said.