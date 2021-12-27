 Skip to main content
New Year's Eve in Tucson: Soggy
New Year's Eve in Tucson: Soggy

  • Updated
Chilly weather? So be it

Under gray skies, Jerry Robertson lowers his boat, "So Be It" into the lake at Gene C. Reid Park on Monday. Robertson, a member of the Pima Micro Yacht Club, raced his radio-controlled boat against other members despite chilly weather that is expected to last most of the week. Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to the metro Tucson area each day beginning Tuesday night through New Year's Day, the Tucson office of the National Weather Service says. Rain chances range from 60% to 90%. And highs in Tucson are expected to be in the high 50s most of the week. New Year's Eve "is starting to look particularly wet," the Weather Service says. Meanwhile, several inches of snow is anticipated at Mount Lemmon's Summerhaven. Call 520-547-7510 to check road conditions before heading Mount Lemmon.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to the metro Tucson area each day beginning Tuesday night through New Year's Day, the Tucson office of the National Weather Service says.

Rain chances range from 60% to 90%. And highs in Tucson are expected to be in the high 50s most of the week.

New Year's Eve "is starting to look particularly wet," the Weather Service says.

Meanwhile, several inches of snow is anticipated at Mount Lemmon's Summerhaven.

Call 520-547-7510 to check road conditions before heading Mount Lemmon.

