New Year's Eve in Tucson: Soggy

Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to the metro Tucson area each day beginning Tuesday night through New Year's Day, the Tucson office of the National Weather Service says.

Rain chances range from 60% to 90%. And highs in Tucson are expected to be in the high 50s most of the week.

New Year's Eve "is starting to look particularly wet," the Weather Service says.

Meanwhile, several inches of snow is anticipated at Mount Lemmon's Summerhaven.

Call 520-547-7510 to check road conditions before heading Mount Lemmon.