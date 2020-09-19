Newcomer running shoestring campaign in effort to defeat Raúl Grijalva in CD 3

Wood has raised about $6,200, mainly in small donations, with most of it already spent, according to his most recent campaign filing.

17 years in office

By comparison, Grijalva has raised about 100 times that amount – more than $600,000 at last report.

Some of the largest donations have come from tribal casinos and from unions representing teachers, hospitality workers and food workers.

Grijalva says he’s counting on voters who have supported him for the past 18 years to return him to Washington again at a critical juncture in U.S. history.

“Repercussions from the pandemic are going to push Congress to look at how we stabilize and rebuild,” said Grijalva, 72, who has represented the 3rd District, and its predecessor district, since 2003.

The effort will be challenging, he said, because “merely putting things back the way they were is not going to work.”

Grijalva, who holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Arizona, has nearly a half-century of political experience.

He started out in 1974 as a Tucson Unified School District trustee, then served 15 years as a Pima County supervisor before seeking federal office.