Linda Christine Lopez Mower knew the names of her paternal ancestors back to her great-, great-grandfather, Juan Sambrano Lopez. All of these men lived in Tucson.
Her mother's parents were from Chihuahua, so there is less early information available on them since there are few newspapers outside the United States and Canada available at newspapers.com.
Because the family stayed in Tucson, searching for them was much easier than for those who scatter. The Lopez family was well-known as a pioneer family in Tucson, with several mentions of Linda's great-grandfather Pedro Pablo Lopez in the pages of the Arizona Daily Star. He was usually referred to as Don Pedro Lopez.
The following information comes from wedding announcements, anniversary stories and obituaries:
Juan Sambrano Lopez, Pedro Lopez's father, was born in Tucson in 1834, long before the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson Citizen began publication.
In 1942, Linda's aunt, granddaughter of Don Pedro Lopez, Artye Lopez, married into another pioneer family of Tucson, the Urias family. The families had long been friends according to the article about the union.
The marriage license for Linda's parents, Carlomagno E. Lopez and Emma Jean Regeser was recorded in 1952. Unlike his father, Carlomagno S. Lopez, Linda's father appears to have preferred the name Carl.
Linda's maternal grandmother, Sarah Regeser ─ Linda gave her name as Sara, but the newspaper may have misspelled it ─ passed away in 1961. Sarah's husband was listed as Julius, which is different than the first name Yjinio offered by Linda, but he may have anglicized it. This is, of course, if the deceased is indeed Linda's grandmother. The obituary lists a surviving daughter, Mrs. Carl Lopez, which makes us confident she is.
Linda's paternal grandparents, Carlomagno S. Lopez and his wife, Lucy, were married in 1919. This information is based on a notice of their golden anniversary in 1969. Carlomagno died in 1970 and Lucy in 1989.
Linda's mother and father passed away in 2010 and 2011, respectively, and their obituaries offer a wealth of information about the families.
A possible next step would be finding obituaries and wedding announcements of Don Pedro Lopez's generation.