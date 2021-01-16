Next phase of vaccine rollout off to a chaotic start, posing hurdles to elderly residents

As COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb throughout Arizona, Pima County residents 65 and older are struggling to navigate the chaotic rollout of vaccine distribution, which varies from county to county.

Pima County is currently in Phase 1B priority, which includes people 75 and older, education workers, child-care providers and protective service occupations. Once the county gets through the priority groups in Phase 1B, people 65 and older will also be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Within less than 12 hours of announcing its move to the next phase on Jan. 14, more than 44,000 Pima County residents rushed to register for a COVID-19 vaccine, but many others still have unanswered questions.

Calls to the county’s registration assistance line often result in either extremely long hold times or a busy signal, leaving the most vulnerable residents feeling frustrated and anxious.

For Jeff and Julia Hahn, 74 and 75 years old, the conflicting information from multiple sources has been the most difficult part. Between the two of them, the Hahns said they spent close to five hours on hold with the Arizona Department of Health Services before they found out they needed to go through the county Health Department to get vaccinated.

“With Arizona being a hot spot of infections worldwide, we are concerned to say the least … probably angry, frustrated, feeling abandoned by our state government would start a more accurate list of our situation,” Jeff Hahn said.

With a background in education, the couple said that while they are no strangers to computers, they still found the registration process confusing. Fortunately, the two were able to get registered through Tucson Medical Center’s online portal, but they have serious concerns about how other people their age will fare in the process.