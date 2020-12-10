Next step taken in linking Saguaro National Park and Sweetwater Preserve

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would expand Saguaro National Park.

The bill would authorize the secretary of the Interior to acquire 1,232 acres and add them to the park, as well as direct the National Park Service to study opportunities for expanding the park, said a news release from Rep. Raúl Grijalva.

“Expanding and protecting Saguaro National Park is a no-brainer in Southern Arizona because this park is our back yard,” said Grijalva, a Tucson Democrat. “This expansion will benefit both people and nature by increasing parkland in our community, improving wildlife habitats and connecting recreational trails in the area.”

Grijalva said more than 1 million people visited the park in 2019, the highest number since the site first received federal protection 87 years ago.

The additional acreage would add more than a dozen parcels to both the Saguaro West-Tucson Mountain District and the Saguaro East-Rincon Mountain District.

“The parcels in question were identified for inclusion in the park because of their high conservation value, the immediate threat of sale, and significant local support,” Grijalva said.