Next step taken in linking Saguaro National Park and Sweetwater Preserve

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would expand Saguaro National Park.
The bill would authorize the secretary of the Interior to acquire 1,232 acres and add them to the park, as well as direct the National Park Service to study opportunities for expanding the park, said a news release from Rep. Raúl Grijalva.
“Expanding and protecting Saguaro National Park is a no-brainer in Southern Arizona because this park is our back yard,” said Grijalva, a Tucson Democrat. “This expansion will benefit both people and nature by increasing parkland in our community, improving wildlife habitats and connecting recreational trails in the area.”
Grijalva said more than 1 million people visited the park in 2019, the highest number since the site first received federal protection 87 years ago.
The additional acreage would add more than a dozen parcels to both the Saguaro West-Tucson Mountain District and the Saguaro East-Rincon Mountain District.
“The parcels in question were identified for inclusion in the park because of their high conservation value, the immediate threat of sale, and significant local support,” Grijalva said.
The parcels that would be added to the park include biodiverse riparian areas, scenic views, and archaeological sites, he said. The additions also would connect the park to the 880-acre Sweetwater Preserve.
The bill, H.R. 7098, is supported by the Pima County Board of Supervisors, the Tucson Mountain Homeowners Association, the National Parks Conservation Association, the Trust for Public lands, and many other conservation organizations, Grijalva said.
“Saguaro is already a popular destination for Arizonans and visitors from all over, and this is an exciting opportunity to permanently protect open space and provide more recreational opportunities,” he said. “Today, with the House passage of my bill, we’re one step closer to achieving our goal. I am grateful to the community members who have worked with me to get to this point, and we’re going to continue until it becomes law.”
Ridge View Trail
Snow Across Tucson
Snow Across Tucson
Snow Across Tucson
Far-horizon views
Mature cacti
Wildflowers and saguaro
Saguaro National Park sign
Saguaros and blooms
Saguaro cactus census at Saguaro NP
Contact reporter Curt Prendergast at 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com or on Twitter @CurtTucsonStar
