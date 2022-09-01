Nightfall tickets go on sale Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

Old Tucson's popular Halloween attraction is returning this October and tickets can be purchased at nightfallaz.com starting Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

This year's event marks Nightfall's 30th anniversary and will feature five themed mazes, stunt shows and characters guests can interact with while roaming the streets of Old Tucson, organizers announced.

Other attractions include train rides, a carousel, restaurants, bars and gift shops.

Nightfall runs Thursday through Sunday from Oct. 6 to Oct. 30. Ticket pricing and more information can be found at Nightfall's website.

