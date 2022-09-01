Nightfall tickets go on sale Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson's popular Halloween attraction is returning this October and tickets can be purchased at
nightfallaz.com starting Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.
This year's event marks Nightfall's 30th anniversary and will feature five themed mazes, stunt shows and characters guests can interact with while roaming the streets of Old Tucson, organizers announced.
Other attractions include train rides, a carousel, restaurants, bars and gift shops.
Nightfall runs Thursday through Sunday from Oct. 6 to Oct. 30. Ticket pricing and more information can be found at
Nightfall's website.
Frightening images of Nightfall at Old Tucson
Actors Gary Laramore, Ed McKechnie, Jonathan Mincks (now known for his work during Dillinger Days) and Louise Wilson during a scene at "Nightfall, Arizona," the first year of the annual Halloween attraction at Old Tucson Studios in October, 1990.
Mari A Schafer / Arizona Daily Star
A crazy person in the historic old jail during "Nightfall, Arizona," the first year of the annual Halloween attraction at Old Tucson Studios in October, 1990.
Mari A Schafer / Arizona Daily Star
Just another dead body on the streets of Old Tucson during "Nightfall, Arizona," the first year of the annual Halloween attraction at Old Tucson Studios in October, 1990.
Mari A Schafer / Arizona Daily Star
A blood-spattered, chainsaw wielding Robert Ratkevich awaits to greet visitors during a preview of Old Tucson's Nightfall in 2015, the 25th anniversary of Tucson's town of terror where everyone has gone mad.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A scared couple are hesitant to see what is around, near or under the hood of a pickup truck inside Psychomania, one of the attractions during Old Tucson's Nightfall in 2015. Entrants to Psychomania experience the dark and twisted corridors of a psychotic human brain.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
David Bertolldo, right, is looking for a hug from one of the characters in the park during a preview of Old Tucson's Nightfall in 2015, the 25th anniversary of Tucson's town of terror where everyone has gone mad.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Joe Briscoe carries his mask in his hand as he walks through Old Tucson on his way to The Inferno, where he plays Hellraiser No. 1, at Nightfall, Harvest of Fear, in 2009. The Inferno is a journey into Dante's Inferno where tortured souls cry out for mercy.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Brad Banacka has a little fun applying some makeup for his character that goes around town scaring anyone at Nightfall, Harvest of Fear, in 2009.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Natalie Marsh and Stacy Mort jog away from of clowns like David M. Felix bearing chain saws at Nightfall, Harvest of Fear in 2009.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A ghoulish Andrew Beatty rises from the dead scaring the bejesus out of many passersby at one of the attractions at Nightfall, Harvest of Fear in 2009.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A tortured Charlie Luna is in peril during a scene from the performance, "Necrosis-Party of Six" where a Hip-Hop competition goes bad inside the Palace at Nightfall, Harvest of Fear in 2009.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Not everything at Nightfall is scary unless you take a chance on riding a mechanical bull as Alexa Calludoes as she spins off the machine at this year's Nightfall, Harvest of Fear in 2009.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Everyone knows how deadly the Arizona sun can be especially without some sort of sunscreen for protection. Still, that may not be the case here as one of the exhibits appears to be coming out of its coffin at Nightfall, Harvest of Fear, in 2009.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Travis Montoya plays Crazy Sam at Nightfall, Harvest of Fear at Old Tucson in 2009.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Rob Jensen who plays the evil Dr. Jebediah Hyde has fun with the Hemphill brothers, Mike and Matt, during a skit on main streets at this year's Nightfall, Harvest of Fear at Old Tucson in 2009.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
An eery fog rises out of a coffin in the middle of the town square where a corpse seems to be making a break for it at Nightfall, Harvest of Fear at Old Tucson in 2009.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Old Tucson Studios actors Michael Moore and Josh Mattison eat sandwiches in the commissary before the start of Nightfall 2007 at Old Tucson.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Even a gut cutter like Charlie Watkins needs a break before starting his ghastly work in the Cannibal House at Old Tucson before the start of Nightfall 2007. Watkins had the task of removing the innards of a tortured soul that is hanging around.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Dried but fake blood is caked on Aaron Araza's costume while he checks himself out in front of a mirror as several actresses wait for their performance to start in the musical review, Vampire Nightmare, at Nightfall 2007 at Old Tucson. Araza played Crazy Sam and is part of the humorous show, Gross Anatomy, where actors participate in outrageous and ghoulish medical procedures.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Blood goes flying in the air as actor Michael Moore gets his spine removed by fellow actor Josh Mattison while James Mead looks on during "Gross Anatomy", part of Nightfall 2007 at Old Tucson.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
The skeletal remains of Crazy Sam pops out of a vat of acid and to the delight of the audience chats with the evil Dr. Jebediah Hyde during Nightfall 2007 at Old Tucson.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Actor James Mead as Dr Jebediah Hyde tries to hypnotize Aren Farrington during Nightfall 2007 at Old Tucson. They were part of the humorous show, Gross Anatomy, where the good doctor performs questionable, if not outrageous medical procedures.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Crazy Sam (Aaron Araza)) gets some medical attention from the evil Dr. Jebediah Hyde (James Mead) during "Gross Anatomy," where they participate in outrageous medical procedures at Nightfall 07', Darkness Rising at Old Tucson.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Austin Elbie as Chain swings a fake chain saw, complete with sound, as several frightened visitors try to get away at Cannibal House, part of Nightfall 07', Darkness Rising at Old Tucson
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Several kids hold on to the railing as they walk through the Vortex while in the Caverns of Despair, part of Nightfall 07', Darkness Rising, at Old Tucson
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Face painter Candi Carrell does some final touching up on Jallina Limar at Old Tucson before Nightfall 07', Darkness Rising.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A shackled Courtnie Robenolt as the beautiful Zambora struggles to get out of her chains before her transformation can take place at Old Tucson during Nightfall 07', Darkness Rising.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
One of the displays at Cannibal House at Old Tucson has a crow picking away at the remains of an unlucky soul for Nightfall 07', Darkness Rising.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Andrew Kenworthy, art director at Old Tucson Studios, works on a puppet that will be in a blood letting show for 2007 Nightfall.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
Andrew Kenworthy, art director at Old Tucson Studios, checks out one of the sets for 2007 Nightfall Old Tucson.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
2006 Nightfall at Old Tucson: Mark Newill as zombie.
Chris Richards / Arizona Daily Star
2006 Nightfall at Old Tucson: Quick costume ideas include using torn cheese cloth to give a spooky cobweb look.
Chris Richards / Arizona Daily Star
2006 Nightfall at Old Tucson: Laura Wood shows off a costume that incorporates tulle, an easy to use item to give things a spooky look.
Chris Richards / Arizona Daily Star
2006 Nightfall at Old Tucson: Austin Elbie models a Chupacabra costume, with fur poking out from behind torn jeans.
Chris Richards / Arizona Daily Star
A character lurks in a haunted house at Old Tucson Studios during Nightfall in 2000.
Ben Kirkby / Arizona Daily Star
Sylvia Pesquerra got the fright of her life when "Silas Reaper" from Nightfall came after her during the 1999 Ted Walker Youth Day at Old Tucson.
Sarah Prall / Arizona Daily Star
Leesajean Meader gets ready for opening night of "Nightfall VII" at Old Tucson Studios in 1998.
Sergey Shayevich / Arizona Daily Star
Corey Hawk paints lizards so they will show up under a black light in the Tunnel for Old Tucson's Nightfall VIin 1997.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Thomas Lough secures a guillotine to a platform at Old Tucson's Nightfall VI in 1997.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
A death scene from the show's first dress rehersal - Greg DeBenedetti, as Olin, the evil henchman, screams as he meets his end at the hands of outlaw Wesley (played by Preston Gamblin), while Brett Nathan (played by Bobby Stevens) lies in the foreground during Nightfall VIII at Old Tucson Studios in 1999.
Chris Richards / Arizona Daily Star
John Zell, Props Assistant at Old Tucson, puts flickering bulbs into candles during setup of the sacrifice table for Old Tucson's Nightfall VI in 1997.
Jim Davis / Arizona Daily Star
Tim Olds (on ladder) removes some rope while setting up the recovery room of Nightfall VI at Old Tucson Studios in 1997.
Jim Davis
The old mission at Old Tucson is lit up with pyrotechnics during Dr. Hyde's Hall of Horrors at Old Tucson's Nightfall VIII in 1999.
Francisco Medina / Tucson Citizen
David Davis gets the Werewolf set ready for "Nightfall IV," the annual Halloween attraction at Old Tucson Studios in October, 1993.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
A skeleton emerges from Morbidiah Hyde Cemetery during "Nightfall IV," the annual Halloween attraction at Old Tucson Studios in October, 1993.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Mike Muise and Frank DeFelice pack brains into the open skull of a mannequin before "Nightfall III," the third year of the annual Halloween attraction at Old Tucson Studios in October, 1992.
Linda Seeger / Arizona Daily Star
A carpenter saws off the top of a mannequin's head in preparation for "Nightfall III," the third year of the annual Halloween attraction at Old Tucson Studios in October, 1992.
Linda Seeger / Arizona Daily Star
Mike Muise adds the final, gory touches to a mannequin at the "Goulliard Rehab Center" for "Nightfall III," the third year of the annual Halloween attraction at Old Tucson Studios in October, 1992.
Linda Seeger / Arizona Daily Star
Actor John Reckers helps carpenter Mike Walker test out the guillotine before "Nightfall III," the third year of the annual Halloween attraction at Old Tucson Studios in October, 1992.
Linda Seeger / Arizona Daily Star
A bug-eyed grave digger runs from a corpse during "Nightfall II" the second year of the annual Halloween attraction at Old Tucson Studios in October, 1991.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
A corpse leaves the cemetery during "Nightfall II" the second year of the annual Halloween attraction at Old Tucson Studios in October, 1991.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
