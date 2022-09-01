 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nightfall tickets go on sale Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

An eery fog rises out of a coffin in the middle of the town square where a corpse seems to be making a break for it at Nightfall, Harvest of Fear at Old Tucson in 2009.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Old Tucson's popular Halloween attraction is returning this October and tickets can be purchased at nightfallaz.com starting Sept. 1 at 9 a.m.

This year's event marks Nightfall's 30th anniversary and will feature five themed mazes, stunt shows and characters guests can interact with while roaming the streets of Old Tucson, organizers announced.

Other attractions include train rides, a carousel, restaurants, bars and gift shops.

Nightfall runs Thursday through Sunday from Oct. 6 to Oct. 30. Ticket pricing and more information can be found at Nightfall's website.

