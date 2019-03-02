A fire caused the evacuation of a Safeway store in Tucson Friday night, officials say.
Shortly after 8 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the store at 1940 E. Broadway Blvd for reports of flames, according to a Tucson Fire Department press release.
When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the store.
About 15 employees and 30 customers were evacuated from the building, the department said. No one was injured.
Initial reports say an employee tried to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher, which helped slow the growth of the fire, the release says. The sprinkler system also activated, which also helped contain the fire.
The fire was under control a short time later. Tucson fire crews stayed on scene to check the ceiling and also try to get some of the residual smoke out of the building.
No further information was released.