No Pima County kids drowned in 2019; officials credit water-safety education efforts

The county will continue to teach the community about the ABC’s of Water Safety and continue to modify the message to make sure drownings stay at zero in coming years, Koslowski said.

Swim lessons for young children are also key in preventing drownings, she said. Every summer, Pima County offers free swim lessons to qualifying families and $20 lessons for everyone. The city offers $15 lessons as well.

Cristi Santiago, general manager of DeMont Family Swim School, which partners with Safe Kids Pima County Coalition, said they teach the ABC’s of Water Safety during their classes, among other safety lessons.

Children learn they always have to be invited into the water before entering a pool, an important step that can prevent a child from wandering into a pool alone, Santiago said.

During their lessons, swim coaches focus on teaching children to be comfortable in the water and float on their back, so they don’t panic if they ever fall into a pool.

Santiago said it’s important not only to teach children to swim and stay calm but also to teach parents to always stay vigilant when they’re near a pool or around water.

“Drowning is silent,” Santiago said. “It happens quickly. You don’t hear it happening, so it’s really important that we’re very vigilant about teaching kids about the water.”

