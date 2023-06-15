Welcome to the start of Tucson’s 2023 monsoon.

It’ll be a dry start.

Today, the official first day of the summer rainy season, will be sunny, with a high of about 97 degrees, the National Weather Service says.

And the forecast for the monsoon’s opening weekend calls for a return to higher, more typical June temperatures. Think triple digits.

Meteorologists say this is an El Niño year. They’re predicting a delay in the seasonal storm cycle across Southern Arizona, which could lead to a hotter and drier summer overall.

Though Tucson often doesn’t see its first storm activity until early July, the Southwest monsoon season officially begins on June 15 and lasts through September.

Between June 24 and July 7 this year, there is a 70% chance of below-normal precipitation, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook.

The center also says Tucson can anticipate relatively normal temperatures for the rest of June and July, which means regular triple-digit highs.