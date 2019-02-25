Customs officers in Nogales seized more than $6 million worth of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl in three separate incidents on Saturday.
A 67-year-old man from Rio Rico driving a Jeep SUV was referred for further inspection at the downtown port of entry in Nogales and customs officers found nearly 21 pounds of heroin, worth an estimated $560,000, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Officers also found 103 pounds cocaine, worth nearly $2.5 million, and 116 pounds of methamphetamine, worth more than $347,000. Officers also found 1.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl, worth nearly $20,000, according to the news release.
Edward Andrew Racine was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, meth, and heroin, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Tucson. The complaint also said he was smuggling two packages that "contained an unknown substance in pill form."
Racine reportedly told authorities he was promised $2,500 to smuggle the drugs to a coffee shop in Nogales, Arizona, according to the complaint. He said he needed the money because the telecommunications company he owns in Mexico is going bankrupt and he has 45 employees in danger of losing their jobs. He also reportedly said he wanted to help his sick wife.
Later on Saturday, a narcotics canine at the downtown border crossing alerted to a Honda sedan driven by a 21-year-old man from Phoenix. Customs officers found two packages in the vehicle's rear tires that contained almost 15 pounds of meth, worth nearly $45,000.
Jose Eduardo Millan Medrano was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
A customs officer processed Millan at the port and released him, according to the complaint. But the canine alerted to the rear bumper of Millan's vehicle before he drove out of the port. Customs officers found a package of meth in each of the rear two tires.
Millan reportedly told authorities an unidentified group of people provided him with the car. He said he had smuggled drugs numerous times in the last year and was paid $1,500 each time. He said he smuggled drugs to assist his mother.
On Saturday evening, officers at the Mariposa Port of Entry referred a 24-year-old Mexican woman for further inspection of her Ford compact sedan, according to the news release. A narcotics canine alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle and officers found more than 70 packages of hard drugs.
CBP officers seized more than 18 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $434,000, and more than 64 pounds of meth, worth $1.9 million. Officers also seized 9 pounds of heroin, worth almost $245,000, and two pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, worth an estimated $27,000.
Sara Barcelo Moreno was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, meth, and heroin, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
She was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion with her 7-year-old daughter when an X-ray scan at the port revealed anomalies through the vehicle. She reportedly told authorities she was to be paid $4,000 for smuggling the drugs. A man in Mexico picked up her car last Thursday and hid the drugs in the seats and car doors, according to the complaint.