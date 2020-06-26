Nogales port officers seize $1.4M in illegal drugs from woman's truck

A U.S. citizen was arrested after officers at the Port of Nogales found more than $1.4 million worth of illegal drugs in the truck she was driving, officials said Friday.
Customs and Border Protection officers at the port discovered about 260 pounds of drugs in a total of 209 packets concealed throughout the truck, CBP said in a news release. The seizure included 51 pounds of fentanyl tablets (about 211,000 pills), 91 pounds of heroin, 113 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 6 pounds of cocaine.
On Thursday afternoon, a 34-year-old U.S. citizen attempted to cross at the Port of Nogales. Her vehicle was sent for a secondary inspection, where port officers found anomalies in the vehicle, the CBP said. A drug dog detected a scent in the truck, and that’s when the officers found the drugs hidden in the truck bed, tailgate, cab and spare tire.
The drugs were seized, and the woman was arrested and turned over for federal prosecution, the CBP said.
“This is another excellent example of our officers working together as a team to achieve this great enforcement action to prevent these deadly drugs from reaching neighborhoods,” said Michael Humphries, area port director for CBP.
