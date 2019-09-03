Nonprofit hosts event on college applications
The nonprofit College Application Resource, or CAR, is hosting a free event at Tucson High Magnet School on Saturday, Sept. 7, to help students and families understand the college application process.
CAR will provide participants with up-to-date resources gathered from college admissions counselors, college students, parents of college students, high school counselors and educational professionals, according to a news release.
The event is open and free for all high school juniors, seniors and their families.
Marana FFA gets $5K grant for greenhouse
A national program awarded the Marana Future Farmers of America chapter a $5,000 grant.
Grants for Growing program provides grants to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance students’ classroom experience, says a news release. The Marana chapter plans to restore their greenhouse in order to work on plant science skills.
The Marana High agriscience program is excited to have a working greenhouse for students to gain hands-on experience, said Ashley Haller, an agriscience educator at the school.
The program will grow tomatoes for the school’s culinary department and for donating to the Marana Community Food Bank Haller says. The program also intends to do a research project with the other bioscience classes that would require students to plan, set up and maintain the greenhouse.
“Students will be able to gain essential skills working in our greenhouse that could transfer over into an agricultural career here in Arizona,” Haller said. “If Marana High School students can graduate with those skills, they will be able to enter the workforce with environmentally conscious attitudes and skills needed for many of the greenhouse production businesses in our area.”
Benson school grant for v-ball equipment
The American Heart Association awarded Benson Primary School a $1,000 grant to purchase volleyball equipment.
“I was in disbelief when I heard my school was a grant recipient,” said Amanda Trujillo with the school. “I am so excited to bring volleyball in the primary school with these funds as it’s my favorite sport and this grant will support the need for equipment.”
The grant was part of the new program Kids Heart Challenge, which awarded more than $400,000 to more than 170 elementary schools who entered, according to a news release. Grants will support a variety of wellness and physical activities, including sports equipment, a mobile salad bar, CPR training resources, water bottle filling stations and educator training opportunities.
“Schools play a significant role in empowering cardiovascular health, specifically in the lives of young students,” said Greg Taylor, a board member on the American Heart Association Southern Arizona division. “The Kids Heart Challenge inspires children to find fun ways to move more and be physically active.”
Schools can enter the Kids Heart Challenge to apply for grants ranging from $250 to $3,500 at https://www.heart.org/en/professional/educator/school-programs/elementary-schools.
To learn more about other school programs or to make a donation to the American Heart Association, go to www.heart.org